Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to Fansided's Robert Murray.

Tatis Jr. 22, has now signed the third-largest contract in baseball history and largest for a pre-arbitration eligible player. Tatis has played just 143 MLB games in his two-year career, hitting 39 home runs, driving in 98 RBI, and stealing 27 bases with a .301 batting average.

In the shortened 2020 season, Tatis won a Silver Slugger award after racking up 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 59 games.