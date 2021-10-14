TORONTO, October 14, 2021 – TSN announced today that prominent sportscaster Rod Black is signing off from the network. The voice of CFL ON TSN and host of NBA ON TSN concludes a remarkable career with Bell Media after over 30 years.

“I’ve been a broadcaster for almost 40 years, with over 30 of those spent with the Bell Media family, and have had a front row seat to some of the most magical moments in sport,” said Black. “I’ve had the chance to travel the world, but more importantly I’ve been able to cover this country from coast-to-coast-to-coast. I will miss the network, and particularly those who have sat beside me and worked with me during all of the incredible events we’ve covered. I can’t extend my thanks enough to all those who’ve been part of this journey. I’m so excited for the next chapter, which will be the most exciting chapter of all.”

Black’s broadcasting career spans almost 40 years, and during that time he has been involved in a multitude of events and competitions. His knowledge, versatility, and enthusiasm have earned him the reputation as one of Canada’s most recognized and distinguished sportscasters.

