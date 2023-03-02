TORONTO (March 2, 2023) – As the hockey world’s go-to source for NHL Trade Deadline news and analysis, TSN provides comprehensive coverage of every deal with TRADECENTRE, airing live Friday, March 3 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Host James Duthie is joined by TSN’s all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts to provide breaking trade updates, instant analysis, and TRADECENTRE news throughout the day.

TSN’s fan-favourite TRADECENTRE coverage includes unique segments, special guests, interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, and extensive news and content across TSN’s official social media platforms. TSN’s TRADECENTRE coverage is also available in the United States on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET.

TSN’s all-star TRADECENTRE broadcast team includes:

Additionally, Jack Adams award-winning coach Bruce Boudreau joins the TRADECENTRE panel as a special guest, offering insights and analysis throughout the day. Boudreau makes his TSN panel debut during the network’s LEAFS ON TSN coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames tonight (Thursday, March 2) at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN BarDown’s TRADEDOWN also returns, engaging with fans throughout a unique nine-hour YouTube broadcast led by BarDown’s fan-favourite personalities, including Luca Celebre, Sam Gliserman, Eric Kirk, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, Julia Tocheri, and Daniel Zakrzewski. TRADEDOWN features the BarDown team’s live reactions to trades throughout the day; instant analysis from the world’s first AI-powered ChatGPT hockey analyst; rankings of the trade deadline performances of every NHL team; frequent check-ins with TSN’s official TRADECENTRE broadcast, and much more. Hockey fans can set a reminder notification for TRADEDOWN by visiting TSN’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to the TRADECENTRE broadcast, breaking news and analysis is also available across iHeartRadio Canada’s TSN stations, as well as TSN’s digital platforms, providing up-to-the-minute deadline news and expert analysis, featuring the following highlights:

The Trade Tracker feature, delivering real-time updates on every trade as they happen

TSN’s Trade Bait list, featuring complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move

The day-long running blog on TSN.ca, updated with the latest developments from TSN Hockey Insiders and experts

Fans can follow along with all the biggest deals and join the conversation with other hockey fans using #TradeCentre across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

FanDuel is the presenting sponsor of TSN’s 2023 TRADECENTRE broadcast. Golf Town returns as the Trade Breakers sponsor, and RBC signs on as the sponsor of TSN’s Trade Bait list.

Comprehensive French-language coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline is available on RDS.