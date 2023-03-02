1h ago
TSN Hockey’s All-Star Roster Comes Together for Annual NHL Trade Deadline Day Special, TRADECENTRE
As the hockey world’s go-to source for NHL Trade Deadline news and analysis, TSN provides comprehensive coverage of every deal with TRADECENTRE, airing live Friday, March 3 beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Host James Duthie is joined by TSN’s all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts to provide breaking trade updates, instant analysis, and TRADECENTRE news throughout the day.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN’s fan-favourite TRADECENTRE coverage includes unique segments, special guests, interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, and extensive news and content across TSN’s official social media platforms. TSN’s TRADECENTRE coverage is also available in the United States on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET.
TSN’s all-star TRADECENTRE broadcast team includes:
- Host: James Duthie
- Trade Breakers: Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, Bob McKenzie, and Gord Miller
- Deadline Panel: Mike Johnson, Jeff O’Neill, Dave Poulin, and Cheryl Pounder
- Goalie Panel: Martin Biron, Jamie McLennan, Gino Reda, and Kevin Weekes
- Viewpoint Panel: Carlo Colaiacovo, Frank Corrado, Bryan Hayes, and Emily Kaplan
- Trade Bait: Craig Button and Lindsay Hamilton
- Special Contributors: Tessa Bonhomme, Renata Fast, Michael Farber, Ray Ferraro, and Bruce Garrioch
- SPORTSCENTRE Updates: Jennifer Hedger
- SPORTSCENTRE Bureau Reporters: Claire Hanna, Farhan Lalji, Kenzie Lalonde, John Lu, Mark Masters, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji
Additionally, Jack Adams award-winning coach Bruce Boudreau joins the TRADECENTRE panel as a special guest, offering insights and analysis throughout the day. Boudreau makes his TSN panel debut during the network’s LEAFS ON TSN coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames tonight (Thursday, March 2) at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
TSN BarDown’s TRADEDOWN also returns, engaging with fans throughout a unique nine-hour YouTube broadcast led by BarDown’s fan-favourite personalities, including Luca Celebre, Sam Gliserman, Eric Kirk, Corwin McCallum, Jesse Pollock, Marissa Roberto, Julia Tocheri, and Daniel Zakrzewski. TRADEDOWN features the BarDown team’s live reactions to trades throughout the day; instant analysis from the world’s first AI-powered ChatGPT hockey analyst; rankings of the trade deadline performances of every NHL team; frequent check-ins with TSN’s official TRADECENTRE broadcast, and much more. Hockey fans can set a reminder notification for TRADEDOWN by visiting TSN’s official YouTube channel.
In addition to the TRADECENTRE broadcast, breaking news and analysis is also available across iHeartRadio Canada’s TSN stations, as well as TSN’s digital platforms, providing up-to-the-minute deadline news and expert analysis, featuring the following highlights:
- The Trade Tracker feature, delivering real-time updates on every trade as they happen
- TSN’s Trade Bait list, featuring complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move
- The day-long running blog on TSN.ca, updated with the latest developments from TSN Hockey Insiders and experts
- Fans can follow along with all the biggest deals and join the conversation with other hockey fans using #TradeCentre across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
FanDuel is the presenting sponsor of TSN’s 2023 TRADECENTRE broadcast. Golf Town returns as the Trade Breakers sponsor, and RBC signs on as the sponsor of TSN’s Trade Bait list.
Comprehensive French-language coverage of the NHL Trade Deadline is available on RDS.