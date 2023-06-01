Team USA forward Hilary Knight has won the IIHF Female Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, it was announced Thursday.

She won with 40.9 per cent of the vote, beating out teammate Caroline Harvey (18.2 per cent), Nela Lopusanova (13.6 per cent), Jenni Hiirikoski (11.3 per cent) and Canada's Sarah Fillier (9.1 per cent). This is the first year of the trophy being awarded.

“I am honored to be the first recipient of such a prestigious award,” Knight said in a news release. “There are many talented women at this level, and it is a privilege to be recognized as the IIHF Female Player of the Year.”

Knight helped lead USA to a gold medal at the Women's World Championship in Brampton, Ont., in April. She led all tournament players with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the gold medal game against Canada.

The 33-year-old has now played in 13 Women's Worlds. She has been named tournament MVP twice and made the Worlds All-Star Team four times.

Knight also had 10 points in 18 games for the PWHPA team Sonnet during their season-long Dream Gap Tour.