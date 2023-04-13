Blayre Turnbull weaved through the Swedish defence and scored to get Canada on the board, and they lead Sweden 1-0 after one period in their Women's World Hockey Championship quarterfinal matchup.

Canada played a physical first period; they controlled possession and pace throughout en route to leading the shots battle 14-5.

They were unsuccessful on their only power play opportunity.

After a slow start, Canada was able to play with some of the pace they showed in playing an undefeated preliminary round - after recording their first shot on goal, Canada outshot Sweden 12-2 over the next 10 minutes of action.

Turnbull collected a loose puck in the Swedish zone and made a couple moves to break free and score the first goal of the game at 8:20 into the period, giving Canada a 1-0 lead.

Sweden generated early offensive opportunities, as they forced Emerance Maschmayer to make two quick saves while Canada did not register their first try on net until four minutes into the game.

The winner of this game will advance to the semi-final round and play the winner of Switzerland and Japan's game, which is scheduled to be played later on Thursday night.