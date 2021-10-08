Team Germany will feature Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, Seattle Kraken goaltender Phillip Grubauer and Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider at the 2022 Olympics.

All three players will be making their Olympic debuts in Beijing.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Draisaitl, who won Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2020, posted 31 goals and 84 points in 56 games with the Oilers last season. The 25-year-old has topped the 30-goal mark in three straight seasons, including a career-high 50 goals during the 2018-19 season.

Grubauer, 29, is the first goaltender to be named to a team for the 2022 Olympics. He signed with the Kraken as a free agent in July after posting a 30-9-1 record last with a .922 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average in 40 games with the Colorado Avalanche.

Seider was selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old defenceman scored seven goals and posted 28 points in 41 games with Rogle BK Angelholm in Sweden last season.