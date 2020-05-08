Dubnyk: 'I'm not interested in packing up and going away' from family

Since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the NHL’s season on March 12, the idea of hub cities where teams could congregate to finish the season has been floated.

However, not every player is on board with the idea of moving to another city for several months. Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk has said he’s not interested in leaving his family behind.

“Guys with kids at home aren’t interested in shackling up somewhere for four months and being away from them,” Dubnyk explained in a media video availability. “I know myself personally, I’m not interested in packing up and going away for that length of time away from my family.

“I can’t imagine that anybody else would, and I think it sounds like the NHL is sensitive to that and understands that, so we’re just going to have to wait and see how everything unfolds here.”

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that 11-14 teams are believed to have submitted bids to host games, while TSN’s Ryan Rishaug added that the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams who have put in bids. The province of Ontario announced Friday that it has allowed the reopening of training facilities for pro sports teams under strict guidelines.

“These are questions that can’t be answered right now, but … I mean, nobody with kids is going to want to be away for three or four months at a time,” Dubnyk said. “I think that’s a lot to ask out of guys.”

The Wild were sitting at 77 points when the NHL went on pause, one point behind the Nashville Predators who hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

“Everybody wants to come back and play. We wanted that from the second it got stopped,” Dubnyk said. “It’s just hard to wrap your head around different scenarios just because there’s so much up in the air still right now.

“So, it’s good to have a lot of good conversation and continue the dialogue and continue the communication with everybody so all the players could understand what’s on the table, what are the different options as they go. ”