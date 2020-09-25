The Ottawa Senators are expected to place forward Bobby Ryan on waivers for the purpose of a buyout, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Ryan has two years left on his contract at a $7.25 million cap hit and was owed $15 million in real cash. The buyout will save the Senators $3.67 million in cap space in each of the next two seasons, but add a cap charge of $1.83 million in each of the following two years.

Ryan had five goals and eight points in 24 games with the Senators this season.

He won the Masterton Trophy earlier this month after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. The 33-year-old Ryan entered the NHL/NHL Players' Assistance program on Nov. 20 to get help for alcohol addiction.

Ryan has 254 goals and 555 points over 883 games in 13 NHL seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli noted Thursday the Senators had $18 million to spend to reach the cap floor for the 2020-21 season. With Ryan's buyout, the team will need to spend close to $22 million to reach the cap floor.

The NHL's buyout window opens on Friday at Noon ET.