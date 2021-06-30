CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Pham homered, San Diego relievers pitched four scoreless innings and the Padres outlasted the Reds 5-4 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

San Diego stranded a season-high 16 runners and utilized seven relievers after Craig Stammen lasted two innings. The Padres left the bases loaded in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

But they got all the runs they needed in the first four and Padres beat the Reds again after sweeping a four-game series at Petco Park two weeks ago.

Jake Cronenworth had a run-scoring triple in the first and came home on Manny Machado's sacrifice fly. Pham drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second and hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Jesse Winker's 19th homer, a two-run drive to right-center in the fifth off Nabil Crismatt, get the Reds within a run, but they went 1 for 16 with 10 strikeouts after that.

Emilio Pagán (4-0) struck out Joey Votto, Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Farmer in order in the eighth, and Mark Melancon mowed down the bottom of the Reds' order in the ninth for his major league-leading 25th save in 28 chances.

Tony Santillan (1-2) gave up two runs and six hits in three innings for the Reds, and a parade of seven relievers followed. Tucker Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama drove in runs for Cincinnati.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Scheduled starter Brandon Snell was scratched because of a stomach illness. He is day to day. ... The Padres' bullpen got a boost when left-hander Drew Pomeranz (shoulder) and right-hander Pierce Johnson (triceps) were activated from the injured list. Both pitched a scoreless inning.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin missed a second game with a sore right wrist. Shogo Akiyama started in his place.

UP NEXT

The Padres send right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-6) against Reds right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (3-2) on Wednesday night. Musgrove allowed two runs and two hits in six innings in last Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Gutierrez went six innings for the Reds Friday, allowing three runs and six hits in a 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports