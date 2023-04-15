Sarah Fillier scored twice, and Canada took a took 2-0 lead over Switzerland after two periods in their Women's World Hockey Championship semi-final matchup.

The host Canadian side dominated possession for a second straight period, as they outshot Switzerland 15-2 in the second frame.

Pace slowed after the opening goal for Canada, but Fillier found a loose puck just outside the Swiss crease, and she deposited it from her knees for her second of the game and sixth of the tournament to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Sarah Nurse found Fillier with an open try on net at 11:06 and she found the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Canada had a couple of opportunities through the second period, but were unable to put a strong finish on net as Switzerland held the game at 0-0.

Canada started the second period with 3:28 of power-play time remaining, and they couldn't get a shot on goal before taking an illegal hit penalty of their own to start two minutes of four-on-four action.

Neither team could find the back of the net by the end of the four-on-four period.