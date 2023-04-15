Canada dominated possession and chances, but Andrea Braendli was strong in net for switzerland to keep the score tied 0-0 after one period in the semi-final of the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Canada outshot Switzerland 14-2 in the first period.

The first Swiss penalty of the game was taken with under two minutes remaining in the period - captain Lara Stalder was given a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for an illegal hit on Sarah Nurse.

Nurse took the first penalty of the game, as she was whistled for hooking at 15:32. Switzerland recorded their first shot on net on this power play, as they were held shotless for over 15 minutes to open the action.

Canada appeared to break through at the 15 minute mark, but a high stick was called immediately by the referee as Rebecca Johnston's stick was above her head when it contacted the puck.

Switzerland made a brutal mistake with a cross-ice pass in their own zone with just under seven minutes remaining in the period - Blayre Turnbull intercepted the pass on a clean breakaway, and her shot passed Braendli in net, but did not pass the goal post as the score remained tied.

Kristin O'Neill provided the first big threat for Canada - she stole the puck outside the Swiss zone and used a toe drag to deke a defender, but Braendli stood strong to make the save.

Marie-Philip Poulin got the first try on net just under three minutes into the game, and the puck rolled around in the crease for a moment but was finally collected and cleared by Switzerland.

Canada opened a breakaway off the opening faceoff in a tone-setting moment, and Switzerland's defence was tested less than five seconds into the game.