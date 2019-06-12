– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular season opener this Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN –

– The CFL ON TSN panel, hosted by Rod Smith alongside Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Henry Burris return this season and are on location in Hamilton for the opener –

– THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Presented by The Brick to be hosted by Kate Beirness and feature musical performances from exciting Universal Music Canada artists –

– TSN Radio stations across the country provide live CFL game coverage and comprehensive pre- and post-game analysis –

TORONTO (June 12, 2019) – Following a very busy offseason that saw several big-name players switch teams, the CFL ON TSN is set to kick off the 2019 season, with exclusive live coverage of all 81 regular season games. TSN’s coverage of the CFL also includes all four divisional playoff matchups, as well as the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw – one of 60+ iconic championship events, airing live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, November 24. The complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule can be found here.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream TSN’s CFL coverage live, or view it on demand, via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. RDS delivers French-language coverage of 45 regular season CFL games, including all 18 Montreal Alouettes games, plus the complete CFL playoffs including the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw.

Highlights from TSN’s 2019 CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the first game of the season, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Tim Horton’s Field on Thursday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET

The defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders begin their quest to repeat, as they host a Grey Cup rematch against the Ottawa Roughriders on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Mike Reilly doesn’t have to wait long to face his old team, as the newest star of the BC Lions visits the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET

The CFL’s historic Labour Day weekend rivalries return on Monday, September 2, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosting the Toronto Argonauts at 1 p.m. ET and the Edmonton Eskimos visiting the Calgary Stampeders at 4:30 p.m. ET

Canadian football legends will see their names forever etched into league history, as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Canadian Football Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, August 10 at 7 p.m. ET against the BC Lions. Former CFL stars Jon Cornish, Mervyn Fernandez, Terry Greer, Ernie Pitts, and David Williams will be inducted alongside Jim Hopson and Frank Smith in the builders’ category

The Argos and Alouettes head east for Touchdown Atlantic 2019, the first regular season CFL game on the east coast since 2013. The game takes place on Sunday, August 25, at the Stade Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB

Week 21 action will come down to the wire, with a make-or-break triple-header that will solidify the playoff field

After more than five months of football, only two teams will be left standing. The 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw, will see the league’s top two teams battle for the coveted trophy live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, November 24.

Broadcast Team

The popular CFL ON TSN panel is back for the 2019 season with the voice of the CFL, Rod Smith, and fan-favourites Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez and Henry Burris. Kate Beirness will join the panel to host THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Presented by The Brick.

The CFL ON TSN is anchored by the network’s decorated broadcast team of play-by-play announcers Chris Cuthbert and Rod Black, with Gord Miller and Smith calling select games. Game analysts Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, and Dunigan are set to appear throughout the season. TSN 1260’s Dustin Nielson joins the CFL ON TSN team and will provide play-by-play commentary for select games.

TSN’s extensive CFL coverage also features TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor and TSN Football Expert Farhan Lalji breaking down the hot button issues impacting the league. The CFL’s Brodie Lawson contributes to all Thursday night pre-game shows, as she gives the viewers at home a glimpse into each stadium’s in-game experience.

Matthew Scianitti will keep fans up-to-date on the latest news in the East Division, while Lalji and Sara Orlesky will cover the West. Additional team-by-team coverage will be provided by John Lu, Ryan Rishaug, Jermain Franklin, and Claire Hanna.

Thursday Night Concert Series Returns with Star-Studded Line-Up

Following a successful season last year, TSN’s revamped THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick features host Kate Beirness, as well as a slate of halftime musical performances from notable Universal Music Canada artists. CFL ON TSN broadcasts will once again use The Reklaws’ CFL-inspired rendition of “Long Live The Night”, which has become the anthem of THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL presented by The Brick. The complete list of musical artists can be found here.

Additionally, the CFL and Universal Music Canada expanded their partnership to include in-game broadcast music exclusivity and working with individual teams for music-related game day themes, raising the excitement level of the CFL game day experience.

TSN Radio

TSN Radio’s family of stations across the country provide live CFL coverage, as well as comprehensive pre- and post-game analysis throughout the season, and are also the home of the 107th GREY CUP presented by Shaw. All TSN Radio content is also available via TSN.ca and the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN Radio’s lineup of live CFL coverage is as follows (visit each station’s home page for more details):

TSN 1050 Toronto – the official radio voice of the Toronto Argonauts features live coverage of every game

TSN 690 Montreal – the official radio voice of the Montreal Alouettes delivers exclusive English-language coverage of every game, along with THE ALS THIS WEEK (Mondays throughout the season at 7 p.m. ET)

TSN 1200 Ottawa – the official radio voice of the Ottawa Redblacks delivers complete live coverage of every game, including pre- and post-game, plus the OTTAWA REDBLACKS RADIO SHOW (Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET)

TSN 1040 Vancouver – the official radio voice of the B.C. Lions features coverage of every game all season long, including extensive pre- and post-game shows hosted by Lalji and Chris Burns with Bob 'the Moj' Marjanovich and former CFL QB Giulio Caravatta providing expert live commentary of every game

TSN 1150 Hamilton – the official radio voice of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats delivers live coverage of every game

TSN 1290 Winnipeg – fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can tune in for extensive coverage of the team's 2019 CFL campaign with BLUE & GOLD GAME DAY, where Hall of Famers Chris Walby & Troy Westwood and TSN1290 CFL Insider Darrin Bauming deliver complete pregame, halftime and postgame wraparound coverage of every Blue Bomber game.

– fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can tune in for extensive coverage of the team’s 2019 CFL campaign with , where Hall of Famers Chris Walby & Troy Westwood and TSN1290 CFL Insider Darrin Bauming deliver complete pregame, halftime and postgame wraparound coverage of every Blue Bomber game. TSN 1260 Edmonton – fans of the Edmonton Eskimos can listen for coverage of the team’s 2019 CFL campaign, featuring the GREEN AND GOLD pre- and post-game shows with Matt Iwanyk and Hernan Salas, alongside various TSN Insider guests

TSN Digital

TSN complements its CFL ON TSN broadcast campaign with a slate of digital content covering all angles of the league available on TSN.ca and the TSN app. Highlights include:

Daily news and roster updates from around the league

Fan-favourite fantasy football with the TSN CFL Fantasy Football

Comprehensive highlights and must-see clips from every game

Up-to-the-minute scores, game recaps, and more

Columns and video analysis from TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor

Photos, videos, and viral content posted across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram

For viewers in the U.S., ESPN networks and ESPN+ will combine to present every Canadian Football League (CFL) game live in 2019 as part of a new, multi-year, exclusive U.S. rights agreement. Opening week kicks off with the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on ESPN+ and also features a trio of games on ESPN’s linear networks.

CFL ON TSN Sponsors

TSN is pleased to announce a roster of marquee sponsors for its CFL ON TSN broadcasts. The brands will be featured during pre-game coverage and incorporated throughout game broadcasts and include: