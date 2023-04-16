Canada and USA meet for the third consecutive time in the gold medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

The IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship gold medal game is set to go from Brampton, Ontario and features familiar foes - Canada and USA have met in the finals of the tournament in every iteration except for one.

You can watch pre-game coverage on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Canada is undefeated at the tournament, and advanced to the finals by defeating Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday.

USA suffered one loss, when they fell to Canada in 4-3 in a shootout in the final preliminary game.

Canada's Sarah Fillier leads the tournament with seven goals, and her 11 points rank third.

How to watch

When: pre-game coverage starts at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, while the game starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Where: watch live on TSN1/4, stream live on TSN.ca and the TSN App.