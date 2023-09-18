Inaugural PWHL Draft set to begin at 1pm ET on TSN4

The Professional Women’s Hockey League will hold its inaugural draft in Toronto on Monday as the six debut franchises fill out their rosters with 15 new players each.

You can watch first four rounds of the inaugural PWHL Draft LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 1pm ET/10am PT.

The draft will last 15 rounds, with a total of 90 players being selected after the league released a 268 eligible skaters last week.

The PWHL Draft follows the league’s initial 10-day free agency period where 18 players (three per team) were signed to Standard Player Agreements (SPAs) between Sept. 1-10.

Those foundational players include Boston’s Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), and Hilary Knight (F); Minnesota’s Kendall Coyne Schofield (F), Kelly Pannek (F), and Lee Stecklein (D); Montreal’s Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), and Laura Stacey (F); New York’s Alex Carpenter (F), Abby Roque (F), and Micah Zandee-Hart (D); Ottawa’s Emily Clark (F), Brianne Jenner (F), and Emerance Maschmeyer (G); and Toronto’s Renata Fast (D), Sarah Nurse (F), and Blayre Turnbull (F).

Following the draft, each team will have the rights to a total of 18 players and will then look to fill out their rosters with 10 more skaters to reach the mandatory training camp minimum of 28.



PWHL Draft Order

Minnesota won the first overall pick in Monday's draft via lottery, but will select last in the second round as the draft follows a snake format.

The full first-round order is as follows:

1. Minnesota

2. Toronto

3. Boston

4. New York

5. Ottawa

6. Montreal



Top Storylines at the PWHL Draft

Last week, Julia Tocheri, Tessa Bonhomme, Cheryl Pounder and Kenzie Lalonde broke down some intriguing storylines they'll be keeping an eye on throughout the event.

Watch their breakdown here:

ContentId(1.2007960): Intriguing storylines to keep an eye on for Monday's PWHL draft

Player breakdown for the PWHL Draft

All 268 eligible players officially declared for the draft prior to the Sept. 3 deadline. The group consists of 146 forwards, 78 defenders, and 44 goaltenders representing a total of 17 different countries. 237 of the players competed during the 2022-23 season including 98 players in the PHF, 63 players with the PWHPA, and 49 players at the NCAA and U SPORTS level. A Player Evaluation Advisory Committee has assessed the eligible player pool as an additional resource for General Managers.

“Declaring for the draft was the first step for players to become part of this historic PWHL season and the depth of talent in our player pool is evident with stars from various collegiate, professional, and international programs,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations in a league statement. “All six PWHL teams are going to be able to select many of the best players in the world that will make for an exciting draft and inaugural season.”

While there is no age requirement for the draft, 16-year-old Lilly Legault is the youngest player available on Monday.

Full eligibility list for Inaugural PWHL Draft

Players listed by the league are grouped by position and listed alphabetically by last name. The player’s nationality is in brackets, followed by their birth year, most recent collegiate program, and their 2022-23 playing experience. DNP refers to ‘did not play’ last season.

FORWARDS (146):

Adzija, Lexi (CAN) 2000, Quinnipiac University, NCAA

Albers, Jonna (USA) 1994, University of New Hampshire, PHF

Anderson, Kaycie (USA) 1991, Norwich University, PHF

Aubin, Ariane (CAN) 1999, University of Ottawa, DNP

Aurard, Chloe (FRA) 1999, Northeastern University, NCAA

Babstock, Kelly (CAN/USA) 1992, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Bach, Victoria (CAN) 1996, Boston University, PWHPA

Bettez, Ann-Sophie (CAN) 1987, McGill University, PHF

Birch, Siobhan (CAN) 1997, Saint Mary's University, DNP

Boreen, Abigail (USA) 2000, University of Minnesota, NCAA

Brand, McKenna (USA) 1996, Northeastern University, PHF

Brandt, Hannah (USA) 1993, University of Minnesota, PWHPA

Brodt, Sydney (USA) 1998, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Bryant, Brooke (USA) 2000, Minnesota State University, NCAA

Bujold, Sarah (CAN) 1996, St. Francis Xavier University, PHF

Bunton, Hanna (CAN) 1995, Cornell University, PWHPA

Butorac, Claire (USA) 1999, Minnesota State University, NCAA

Cava, Michela (CAN) 1994, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Cogan, Sam (CAN) 1997, University of Wisconsin, PWHPA

Colizza, Chrissy (CAN) 1999, McGill University, U SPORTS

Compher, Jesse (USA) 1999, University of Wisconsin, NCAA

Connors, Maggie (CAN) 2000, Princeton University, NCAA

Cornine, Kendall (USA) 1997, Rochester Institute of Technology, PHF

Costa, Jennifer (USA) 1999, University of Maine, SDHL

Coyne, Bailey (USA) 1996, Lindenwood University, DNP

Crossman, Demi (USA) 1994, University of Minnesota Duluth, PWHPA

Dalton, Claire (CAN) 2000, Yale University, NCAA

Daoust, Melodie (CAN) 1992, McGill University, PWHPA

Darkangelo, Shiann (USA) 1993, Quinnipiac University, PHF

David, Gabrielle (CAN) 1999, Clarkson University, NCAA

Davis, Samantha, (USA) 1997, Boston University, PHF

DeGeorge, Clair (USA) 1999, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Della Rovere, Kristin (CAN) 2000, Harvard University, NCAA

Demers, Rosalie (CAN) 2000, University of Montreal, U SPORTS

Dempsey, Jillian (USA) 1991, Harvard University, PHF

De Sousa, Deziray (CAN) 1998, Boston University, PHF

Dobson, Summer-Rae (CAN) 1999, University of Connecticut, PHF

Donovan, Samantha (USA) 1996, Brown University, PWHPA

Dostaler, Laura (CAN) 1991, N/A, PWHPA

Downie-Landry, Jade (CAN) 1995, McGill University, PHF

Dubois, Catherine (CAN) 1995, University of Montreal, PHF

Eldridge, Jessie (CAN) 1997, Colgate University, PWHPA

Fanning, Kate (USA) 1998, Lake Forest College, DNP

Field, Madison (CAN) 1997, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Fjordbak Hansen, Liv (DEN) 1998, N/A, Denmark 2

Fleming, Brittyn (USA) 1999, Minnesota State University, PHF

Fox, Danielle (CAN) 2000, Toronto Metropolitan University, U SPORTS

Gabel, Loren (CAN) 1997, Clarkson University, PHF

Ganser, Kennedy (CAN) 1997, University of Alberta, PHF

Garat-Gasparics, Fanni (HUN) 1994, N/A, PHF

Gélinas, Maude (CAN) 1992, University of Montreal, PHF

Giguère, Elizabeth (CAN) 1997, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Gilmore, Becca (USA) 1998, Harvard University, PHF

Girard, Taylor (USA) 1998, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Goldberg, Chelsey (USA) 1993, Northeastern University, DNP

Graham, Grace (CAN) 1998, Cornell University, PWHPA

Grant-Mentis, Mikyla (CAN) 1998, Merrimack College, PHF

Gribbons, Kelly (CAN) 1995, University of Guelph, PWHPA

Gruschow, Alexa (USA) 1994, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, PWHPA

Heise, Taylor (USA) 2000, University of Minnesota, NCAA

Hlinka, Janka (SVK/USA) 1995, Middlebury College, PHF

Howard, Brittany (CAN) 1995, Robert Morris University, PHF

Hughes, Gabbie (USA) 1999, University of Minnesota Duluth, NCAA

Hutchison, Cailey (USA) 1997, University of Maine, DNP

Isbell, Samantha (CAN) 1998, Mercyhurst University, PHF

Jardin, Laura (CAN) 2000, McGill University, PHF

Jones, Jessica (CAN) 1990, Mercyhurst University, PWHPA

Kepler, Claudia (USA) 1995, University of Wisconsin, PHF

Klienbach, Grace (USA) 1994, Neumann University, PHF

Klimášová-Boneberg, Iveta (SVK) 1998, N/A, PHF

Knott, Mary Margaret (CAN) 1998, Mercyhurst University, PHF

Kosta, Nicole (CAN) 1993, Quinnipiac University, PWHPA

Křížová, Denisa (CZE) 1994, Northeastern University, PHF

Kunin, Sophia (USA) 1997, University of Wisconsin, PWHPA

Labelle, Alexandra (CAN) 1996, University of Montreal, PHF

Larson, Bailey (USA) 1996, Colgate University, PWHPA

Lavigne, Tracy-Ann (CAN) 1992, Concordia University, DNP

Lefort, Sarah (CAN) 1994, Boston University, PHF

Legault, Lilly (CAN) 2006, N/A, U18 AA

Leslie, Rebecca (CAN) 1996, Boston University, PWHPA

Levis, Paetyn (USA) 1999, Ohio State University, NCAA

Ljungblom, Lina (SWE) 2001, N/A, SDHL

Lonergan, Caitrin (USA) 1997, Clarkson University, PHF

Lum, Leah (CAN/CHN) 1996, University of Connecticut, PHF

Lunny, Hayley (USA) 1999, Providence College, PHF

Maltais, Emma (CAN) 1999, Ohio State University, NCAA

Marchment, Kennedy (CAN) 1996, St. Lawrence University, PHF

Marvin, Gigi (USA) 1987, University of Minnesota, DNP

Maud, Courtney (CAN) 1999, Merrimack College, PHF

Miller, Hannah (CAN/CHN) 1996, St. Lawrence University, ZhHL

Mills, Alena (CZE) 1990, Brown University, SDHL

Mogren, Ronja (SWE) 2001, N/A, PHF

Moy, Keely (SUI/USA) 1998, Harvard University, DNP

Mrázová, Katerina (CZE) 1992, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Müller, Alina (SUI) 1998, Northeastern University, NCAA

Murphy, Maureen (USA) 1999, Northeastern University, NCAA

Nichols, Madison (USA) 2000, Nazareth University, PHF

Nilsson, Matilda (FIN) 1997, N/A, SDHL

Norcross, Savannah (USA) 2000, University of Minnesota, NCAA

Nuutinen, Emma (FIN) 1996, Mercyhurst University, PHF

O’Neill Kristin (CAN) 1998, Cornell University, PWHPA

Packer, Madison (USA) 1991, University of Wisconsin, PHF

Palisi, Darby (USA) 1999, Castleton University, NCAA

Pelkey, Amanda (USA) 1993, University of Vermont, PHF

Perreault, Lilane (USA) 2000, Mercyhurst University, NCAA

Peterson, Caroline (USA) 1999, Providence College, NCAA

Poznikoff, Alexandra (CAN) 1997, University of Alberta, PWHPA

Prevost, Carolyne (CAN) 1990, University of Wisconsin, PWHPA

Quennec, Kaleigh (CAN/SUI) 1998, University of Montreal, U SPORTS

Rankin, Katie (CAN) 1999, Mcgill University, DNP

Rattray, Jamie Lee (CAN) 1992, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Reyes, Justine (USA) 1997, St. Lawrence University, PHF

Saulnier, Jill (CAN) 1992, Cornell University, PWHPA

Scamurra, Hayley (USA) 1994, Northeastern University, PWHPA

Schafzahl, Theresa (AUT) 2000, University of Vermont, NCAA

Schepers, Elizabeth (USA) 1999, Ohio State University, PHF

Schneider, Malia (CAN) 1998, Colgate University, PWHPA

Shiga, Akane (JPN) 2001, N/A, JPN WNT

Shirley, Sophie (CAN) 1999, University of Wisconsin, NCAA

Skaggs, Tatum (USA) 1998, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Skaja, Catie (USA) 1999, University of Minnesota, NCAA

Skarupa, Haley (USA) 1994, Boston College, PWHPA

Snodgrass, Natalie (USA) 1998, University of Connecticut, PHF

Spooner, Natalie (CAN) 1990, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Stacey, Brooke (CAN) 1996, University of Maine, PHF

Stewart, Shannon (CAN) 1993, SUNY Plattsburgh, PWHPA

Sullivan, Tori (USA) 1996, Northeastern University, PHF

Tapani, Susanna (FIN) 1993, N/A, DNP

Tarnowski, Natasha (CAN) 1998, Boston University, PWHPA

Templeman, Lexi (CAN) 1999, Ohio State University, PHF

Thunstrom, Allison (USA) 1988, Boston College, PHF

Tougas, Kaitlyn (CAN) 1994, Bemidji State University, ZhHL

Turner, Courtney (USA) 1994, Union College, DNP

Unrau, Rebecca (CAN) 1993, University of British Columbia, DNP

Vanišová, Tereza (CZE) 1996, University of Maine, PHF

Vasko, Alexa (CAN) 1999, Mercyhurst University, PWHPA

Veillette, Audrey-Anne (CAN) 2000, University of Montreal, U SPORTS

Vespa, Kayla (CAN) 1997, Mercyhurst University, PWHPA

Wabick, Morgan (CAN) 1999, University of Connecticut, SDHL

Watts, Daryl (CAN) 1999, University of Wisconsin, PHF

Wenczkowski, Taylor (USA) 1997, University of New Hampshire, PHF

Wielenga, Savine (NED) 1989, N/A, SDHL

Willoughby, Kaitlin (CAN) 1995, University of Saskatchewan, PWHPA

Wohlfeiler, Alyssa (USA) 1989 USA, Northeastern University, PHF

Woods, Emma (CAN) 1995, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Zumwinkle, Grace (USA) 1999, University of Minnesota, NCAA

DEFENDERS (78):

Ambrose, Erin (CAN) 1994, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Anderson, Amalie (DEN) 1999, University of Maine, NCAA

Bailey, Katherine (CAN) 1996, University of Guelph, DNP

Baker, Taylor (CAN/HUN) 1997, Rochester Institute of Technology, PHF

Bell, Ashton (CAN) 1999, University of Minnesota Duluth, NCAA

Bizal, Madison (USA) 2000, Ohio State University, NCAA

Bohlken, Leah (CAN) 1997, University of Saskatchewan, PWHPA

Boulier, Amanda (USA) 1993, St. Lawrence University, PHF

Bourbonnais, Jaime (CAN) 1998, Cornell University, PWHPA

Boyd, Zoe (CAN) 2000, Quinnipiac University, NCAA

Brown, Emily (USA) 1998, University of Minnesota, PWHPA

Buchbinder, Natalie (USA) 1999, University of Wisconsin, NCAA

Buckles, Emma (CAN) 1999, Harvard University, PWHPA

Calof, Shelby (CAN) 2000, Syracuse University, DNP

Channell, Mellissa (CAN) 1994, University of Wisconsin, PWHPA

Cook, Abby (CAN) 1998, Boston University, SWHL

Curlett, Emily (USA) 1999, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Dajia, Katerina (CAN) 1999, Franklin Pierce University, DNP

Daoust, Catherine (CAN) 1995, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Davison, Taylor (CAN) 1998, York University, PHF

Deaudelin, Christine (CAN) 1997, University of Ottawa, PHF

Digirolamo, Jessica (CAN) 1999, Syracuse University, PWHPA

Dunne, Jincy (USA) 1997, Ohio State University, PWHPA

Eady, Megan (CAN) 1993, University of Alberta, PWHPA

Fällman, Johanna (SWE) 1990, University of North Dakota, SDHL

Flaherty, Maggie (USA) 2000, University of Minnesota Duluth, NCAA

Flanagan, Kali (USA) 1995, Boston College, PHF

Fratkin, Kaleigh (CAN) 1992, Boston University, PHF

Gonsalves, Chloe (CAN) 1999, University of Connecticut, PHF

Greco, Emma (CAN) 1995, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Harmon, Savannah (USA) 1995, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Healey, Jessica (CAN) 1996, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Herman, Cassidy (CAN) 1997, University of Ottawa, DNP

Hinds, Mariah (CAN) 1999, Toronto Metropolitan University, DFEL

Hobson, Brooke (CAN) 1999, Northeastern University, SDHL

Howarth, Kaitlin (CAN) 1998, Saint Mary’s University, PHF

Howran, Victoria (CAN) 1998, University of New Hampshire, PHF

Jacobson, Corie (CAN) 1995, Clarkson University, DNP

Jaques, Sophie (CAN) 2000, Ohio State University, NCAA

Kaiyongana, Natalie (CAN), N/A, DNP

Keenan, Emma (CAN) 1997, Clarkson University, PHF

Keopple, Mariah (USA) 2000, Princeton University, NCAA

Knee, Sarah (CAN) 1996, Cornell University, Naisten Liiga

Knowles, Olivia (CAN) 1999, University of Minnesota, PHF

Kondas, Jessica (CAN) 2000, Minnesota State University, SDHL

Kremer, Dominique (USA) 1997, Merrimack College, PHF

Laganière, Brigitte (CAN) 1996, Concordia University, PHF

Langei, Makayla (USA) 1998, Bemidji State University, PWHPA

Larocque, Jocelyne (CAN) 1988, University of Minnesota Duluth, PWHPA

Lásková, Dominika (CZE) 1996, Merrimack College, PHF

MacInnis, Lauren (CAN/USA) 1998, Northeastern University, EWHL

Marshall, Patti (USA) 1998, University of Minnesota, PHF

Matteucci, Daniella (CAN) 1993, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Morin, Sidney (USA) 1995, University of Minnesota Duluth, PHF

Munroe, Allison (CAN) 1997, Syracuse University, PHF

Newton, Savannah (CAN) 1996, Boston University, DNP

Nightengale, Nikki (USA) 1998, Augsburg University, PWHPA

Olivier, Carley (CAN) 1999, University of Waterloo, U SPORTS

Poulin-Labelle, Maude (CAN) 1999, Northeastern University, NCAA

Quirion, Catherine (CAN) 1995, Colgate University, PWHPA

Ribeirinha-Braga, Lillian (USA) 1994, Boston University, PWHPA

Richards, Kristen (CAN) 1992, Robert Morris University, PWHPA

Rickwood, Emily (CAN) 2000, University of New Hampshire, NCAA

Rougeau, Lauriane (CAN) 1990, Cornell University, PWHPA

Shelton, Ella (CAN) 1998, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Shiga, Aoi (JPN) 1999, N/A, JPN WNT

Tabin, Kati (CAN) 1997, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Tejralová, Aneta (CZE) 1996, N/A, PHF

Thompson, Claire (CAN) 1998, Princeton University, PWHPA

Tinker, Saroya (CAN) 1998, Yale University, PHF

Tuominen, Minttu (FIN) 1990, N/A, PHF

Varano, Amie (ITA/USA) 1994, Sacred Heart University, EWHL

Wabick, Taylor (CAN) 1999, University of Connecticut, SDHL

Wilkinson, Kiana (CAN) 1997, Saint Mary’s University, ZhHL

Willoughby, Kyra (USA) 1999, Harvard University, NCAA

Woloschuk, Alexis (CAN) 1994, Boston University, PHF

Woods, Taylor (CAN) 1994, Cornell University, PHF

Zafuto, Olivia (USA) 1997, Colgate University, PHF

GOALTENDERS (44):

Abstreiter, Sandra (GER) 1998, Providence College, NCAA



Bench, Lauren (USA) 1997, University of Minnesota, SDHL

Boissonnault, Marlène (CAN) 1997, Cornell University, PWHPA

Browning, Lindsay (USA) 1999, Cornell University, PWHPA

Burke, Chantal (USA) 1999, Minnesota State University, PHF

Campbell, Kristen (CAN) 1997, University of Wisconsin, PWHPA

Cavallini, Alex (USA) 1992, University of Wisconsin, DNP

Chuli, Elaine (CAN) 1994, University of Connecticut, PHF

Deguire, Tricia (CAN) 1997, McGill University, PHF

Deschênes, Marie-Soleil (CAN) 1994, University of PEI, PHF

DeSmet, Arielle (USA) 2000, Syracuse University, NCAA

Fujimagari, Mariah (CAN) 1994, University of Maine, SDHL

Hensley, Nicole (USA) 1994, Lindenwood University, PWHPA

Hofmann, Tera (CAN) 1998, Yale University, PHF

Howe, Erica (CAN) 1992, Clarkson University, PWHPA

Hsu, Tzu-Ting (TWN) 1995, Brock University, U SPORTS

Jackson, Carly (CAN) 1997, University of Maine, PHF

Klompmaker, Leah (CAN) 1997, N/A, WOSHL

Kronish, Cami (USA) 2000, University of Wisconsin, NCAA

Lanteigne, Terra (CAN) 1998, Rochester Institute of Technology, DNP

Leveille, Amanda (CAN) 1994, University of Minnesota, PHF

Lévesque-Ryan, Maude (CAN) 1994, University of Ottawa, DNP

Levy, Abigail (USA) 2000, Boston College, NCAA

Mäkelä, Amanda (CAN) 1993, Mercyhurst University, PWHPA

McQuigge, Rachel (CAN) 1998, Princeton University, PHF

Morse, Allie (USA) 1994, Providence College, DNP

Neumann, Kelsey (USA) 1991, SUNY-Plattsburgh, DNP

Philbert, Alice (CAN) 1996, Concordia University, U SPORTS

Post, Lindsey (CAN) 1994, University of Alberta, SDHL

Räisänen, Meeri (FIN) 1989, Robert Morris University, PHF

Räty, Noora (FIN) 1989, University of Minnesota, Naisten Liiga

Ridgewell, Samantha (CAN) 1996, Merrimack College, PHF

Rooney, Maddie (USA) 1997, University of Minnesota Duluth, PWHPA

Sauvé, Kassidy (CAN) 1996, Clarkson University, PHF

Schertzer, Katie (CAN) 1988, University of British Columbia, DNP

Schroeder, Corinne (CAN) 1999, Quinnipiac University, PHF

Scobee, Sydney (USA) 1998, University of Minnesota, PWHPA

Seeley, Rachel (CAN) 1998, Toronto Metropolitan University, DNP

Škodová, Blanka (CZE) 1997, University of Minnesota Duluth, NCAA

Söderberg, Emma (SWE) 1998, University of Minnesota Duluth, NCAA

Strack, Jessica (USA) 1998, Franklin Pierce University, DNP

Varga, Sarah (USA) 2001, Concordia University Wisconsin, DNP

Walters, Jorie (USA) 1993, University of Wisconsin, DNP

Zeglen, Amanda (CAN) 1999, Clarkson University, DNP