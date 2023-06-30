A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America in January after a deal was brokered between rival factions in the sport.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter and wife Kimbra, team president Stan Kasten and tennis legend Billie Jean King will help run the league after Walter’s firm purchased unspecified “assets” of the Professional Hockey Federation (PHF).

The agreement announced Friday ends a yearslong feud between the PHF and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, a group made up of most of the U.S. and Canadian national team players who were unwilling to join the league formerly known as the NWHL.

It also could bring the NHL to the table, after Commissioner Gary Bettman has said he and owners did not want to get involved in a dispute between multiple leagues and would throw weight behind one, once it was formed.