Report: PHF purchased by Mark Walter Group, Billie Jean King Enterprises
The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises have purchased the Premier Hockey Federation, according to a report by Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.
The PHF is one of two North American professional women’s hockey organizations currently in operation. The other, the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, signed a letter of intent to explore launching a pro league with the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises in May of 2022.
Salvian reports that players from both organizations were informed of the deal in separate meetings on Thursday.
The PHF was founded as the National Women’s Hockey League in 2015 and is currently comprised of seven teams including two in Canada: The Montreal Force and the Toronto Six.
The PWHPA runs the Dream Gap Tour and is comprised of players such as Canadian national team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Team USA’s Hilary Knight, the reigning IIHF Female Player of the Year.
All PHF players contracts have been voided.