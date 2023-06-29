The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises have purchased the Premier Hockey Federation, according to a report by Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.

BREAKING: The Mark Walter Group has purchased the Premier Hockey Federation in a move that fundamentally alters the landscape of professional women's hockey. https://t.co/dtLlHyMyZ6 — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) June 30, 2023

The PHF is one of two North American professional women’s hockey organizations currently in operation. The other, the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, signed a letter of intent to explore launching a pro league with the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises in May of 2022.

Salvian reports that players from both organizations were informed of the deal in separate meetings on Thursday.

The PHF was founded as the National Women’s Hockey League in 2015 and is currently comprised of seven teams including two in Canada: The Montreal Force and the Toronto Six.

The PWHPA runs the Dream Gap Tour and is comprised of players such as Canadian national team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Team USA’s Hilary Knight, the reigning IIHF Female Player of the Year.

recapping/based on what I’ve heard:



- Billie Jean King Enterprises/Mark Walter Group have bought the PHF. These are the groups that have been working w/ PWHPA since 2022 to establish a new league.



- PHF players contracts have been voided. Acquisition, not merger. — Julia Tocheri (@juliatocheri) June 30, 2023

All PHF players contracts have been voided.