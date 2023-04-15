Sarah Fillier scored a hat trick as Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 on Saturday in the Women's World Hockey Championship semi-final.

Rebecca Johnston scored with less than a second remaining on the clock, and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Canada. Alina Muller scored late in the third period in a 5-on-3 for Switzerland.

Anne-Renee Desbiens made eight saves for Canada, who outshot Switzerland 54-9.

Rattray scored a power-play goal early in the third to give Canada a 3-0 lead.

Canada found two goals in the second period, both by Fillier: her first was assisted by a beautiful pass from Sarah Nurse, and her second was scored from her knees late in the frame.

Canada and the United States will battle for gold for the third straight time in the tournament final on Sunday. Canada has won the past two years, with a 3-2 overtime victory in 2021 and a 2-1 victory last year.

