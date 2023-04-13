Sarah Nurse and Lina Ljungblom traded goals, and Canada leads Sweden 2-1 after two periods in their quarterfinal matchup at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

You can watch the conclusion of this game LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada controlled possession and won the shots on goal battle 18-5 in the period, but four penalties gave Sweden plenty of chances to hang around.

Canada took their fourth penalty of the period with just over two minutes remaining, and Sweden finally broke through - Ljungblom's shot passed a screened Emerance Maschmayer to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Canada pushed the pace after Nurse broke through - after putting just six shots on goal in the first 11 minutes of the period, they peppered the net and totalled seven tries in less than five minutes late in the period.

Nurse took Canada's third penalty of the period with just over nine minutes remaining - what started as a feverish pace for the tournament host side slowed considerably in the second frame.

Hanna Olsson took an interference penalty after just 13 seconds on the power play for Sweden - and the moment Nurse returned to the ice, she sniped a shot from the slot over Soderberg's shoulder to give Canada a 2-0 lead.

Canada's early momentum was shot when defender Claire Thompson took a penalty for an illegal hit, giving Sweden their first power play opportunity of the game just over a minute into the period. Canada's penalty kill stood tall to keep the score at 1-0.

The sloppy play continued moments later, as captain Marie-Philip Poulin was whistled for hooking to give Sweden their second power play of the period just four minutes into action.

Sweden totalled just two shots on goal in their two power-play opportunities early in the period and could not find a goal.

The second period began similar to how the first ended - Canada put a lot of pressure on early and tested Swedish goaltender Emma Soderberg with three shots within the first minute.

The winner of this game will advance to the semi-final round and play the winner of Switzerland and Japan's game, which is scheduled to be played later on Thursday night.