Nurse's winner leads Canada to victory over U.S. in Rivalry Series, snap skid

HENDERSON, Nev. — Sarah Nurse scored the game-winning goal 15:04 into the third period as Canada snapped a three-game skid, defeating the United States 3-2 in Rivalry Series action on Thursday.

Blayre Turnbull and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Canada. Kristen Campbell made 21 saves.

Amanda Kessel and Hilary Knight replied for the U.S. Maddie Rooney stopped 13 shots.

Knight knotted the game 6:21 into the third period after Canada had scored two unanswered in the second.

Turnbull put the Canadians up 2-1 at 18:58 of the middle frame. Rattray tied the contest 6:51 into the period.

Kessel opened the scoring with 1:40 left in the first period.

The Canadians fell 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 15, followed by a 2-1 loss on Nov. 17. Canada also dropped a 4-2 decision on Nov. 20.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season's Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title in September in Denmark. The Canadians also beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final in February in Beijing.

The two sides will meet again on Dec. 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the fifth of the seven-game series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.