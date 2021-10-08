Slovakia has named Dallas Stars veteran Andrej Sekera, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak to their 2022 Olympic roster.

Beijing 2022 will be the third Olympic appearance for both Sekera and Halak, while Cernak will be making his Olympic debut.

We love to see the return of some big names to the big ice. #Slovakia will be flexing some muscle with the addition of Andrej Sekera, Erik Cernak and Jaroslav Halak on the @Beijing2022 roster.



The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Switzerland, Sweden and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Sekera had three goals and five points in 46 games with the Stars last season, his second season with the team. The 35-year-old has 50 goals and 249 points over 810 career NHL games with the Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Buffalo Sabres.

Cernak posted five goals and 18 points in 46 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, his third in the NHL. The 24-year-old added one goal and 10 points in 21 playoff games en route to winning a second straight Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

Halak signed the Canucks this off-season after posting a 9-6-4 record with a save percentage of .905 and a 2.53 goals-against average in 19 games with the Boston Bruins last season. The 36-year-old is entering his 16th NHL season, having spent time with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders and Bruins in his career.