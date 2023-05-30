The Toronto Six will have another familiar face on their blue line next season.

The Isobel Cup champions announced the re-signing of All-Star defender Saroya Tinker to a one-year deal.

A native of Oshawa, Ont., Tinker appeared in 24 games for the team last season, scoring a goal and adding two assists.

“We can’t wait to have Saroya back in the locker room again," Six general manager and Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James said in a statement. "She’s a great leader and a great inspiration to young female hockey players and hockey players in general. She’s a top-notch person, great leader and a great defender. With her experience now having two years under her belt, coming back to the T6 is only going to enhance the performance of some of the young rookies as well.”

A product of Yale, Tinker signed with the Six prior to the 2021-2022 season after a year with the Metropolitan Riveters.

Tinker led the Premier Hockey Federation last season with 32 blocks.

“We’re a championship team," Tinker said. I believe we’re a strong organization and a leader in the Premier Hockey Federation. I love my teammates and I love the team atmosphere we have. Playing under a captain like Shiann [Darkangelo] is amazing, and being a defender with a goalie like [Elaine] Chuli behind me, I think we have all the pieces to win another championship and keep the cup in Canada. That’s what we hope to do, but at the same time, I think that we have a really great opportunity and a great team to succeed with. That’s why I’m back.”

In 47 career PHF games, Tinker has two goals and eight assists.

Tinker joins Darkangelo, Chuli, defender Taylor Davison and forward Daryl Watts as returning players for next season.