Having already re-signed goaltender Elaine Chuli, the Toronto Six shored up their net on Monday with the re-signing of Carly Jackson.

The one-year deal will pay Jackson $60,000.

A native of Amherst, NH, Jackson appeared in six games for the Six last season, going 5-0 with a .926 save percentage and a goals against average of 1.90.

“Carly was an important piece of the puzzle for us to bring back because of her attitude towards the game and towards the team, and she makes a great fit in the dressing room,” Six head coach Geraldine Heaney said in a statement. “Obviously, she can play the game as well. She played the role so amazing last year that it was just hard not to take her back. I think it was an easy signing for AJ [Angela James] because of the way she can play the game and knows her role. She’s also great when it comes to her defensive game.”

The 25-year-old Jackson says she's excited to return to the Isobel Cup champions.

“It was a no-brainer," Jackson said in a statement. "I enjoyed my year to the fullest this past season and I was offered an opportunity come back, and it was a pretty easy yes. I’ve had such a great time and I’m happy in Toronto, so I don’t see any reason to change that. It’s a real gift that I get to enjoy it for another year. I’m just excited and really happy to be a part of this club. I can’t say enough good things about the people involved, about my teammates, the staff, everybody. Winning is the icing on the cake, but I just enjoy everyday I get to go to the rink. It’s a real gift I get to come back and celebrate the win. It’s something I wanted my whole life and we achieved it. Now I’m addicted and I want to get another one.”

A product of Maine, Jackson spent the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Beauts.

Jackson joins Chuli, Saroya Tinker, Taylor Davison, Shiann Darkangelo and Daryl Watts as returnees from last season.