The Toronto Six retained another free agent on Monday with the re-signing of defender Kati Tabin.

The 26-year-old Winnipeg native has signed a two-year deal worth $220,000.

“Toronto is just a good spot for me," Tabin said in a statement. "I think just after having a pretty good season, I liked what Toronto has to offer both on the team side and on the management side, with [general manager] Angela James and [head coach] Geraldine Heaney taking the lead in their respective roles. It’s pretty cool to have two females a part of our program and it’s a great organization, which is only continuing to grow. We have a couple of great owners too, so it’s a great place to be and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Tabin appeared in 24 games for the team last season, scoring four goals and adding 14 assists to make her the Premier Hockey Federation's highest-scoring defender. In recognition of her season, Tabin suited up for Team Canada at the PHF All-Star Showcase.

A product of Quinnipiac, Tabin had four points in the team's run to its first Isobel Cup triumph.

“With Kati, last year, she had a fantastic season, and if you’re looking for her, you can always find her in the gym putting in the work to get better and better. With that type of pedigree, there is no doubt she will be great again for us this year,” James said. “Kati sets a high standard for herself, and this season, I know she wants to continue to grow her game to the next level. We look forward to having Kati quarterback us to another Isobel Cup.”

Tabin joins captain Shiann Darkangelo, fellow defenders Saroya Tinker and Taylor Davison, goaltenders Elaine Chuli and Carly Jackson and forward Claire Dalton in signing new deals with the club this offseason.