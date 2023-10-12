Twenty-two players from the United States' 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship-winning team will return this November in the latest edition of the Rivalry Series.

Team USA announced its 26-player roster for the first two games against Canada - on Nov. 8 in Tempe, AZ and on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles.

Wisconsin forward Laila Edwards has been called up to the senior team for the first time.

Canada took the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, four games to three, by overturning a 3-0 series deficit that culminated in a 5-0 in Laval, Que. on Feb. 22.

TEAM USA ROSTER FOR NOVEMBER RIVALRY SERIES GAMES

Goaltenders - Aerin Frankel (PWHL Boston), Nicole Hensley (PWHL Minnesota) and Abbey Levy (PWHL New York)

Defenders - Cayla Barnes (Ohio State), Natalie Buchbinder (PWHL Minnesota), Rory Guilday (Cornell), Savannah Harmon (PWHL Ottawa), Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin), Megan Keller (PWHL Boston), Anna Wilgren (Wisconsin) and Haley Winn (Clarkson)

Forwards - Hannah Bilka (Ohio State), Alex Carpenter (PWHL New York), Britta Curl (Wisconsin), Lacey Eden (Wisconsin), Laila Edwards (Wisconsin), Becca Gilmore (PWHL Ottawa), Taylor Heise (PWHL Minnesota), Gabbie Hughes (PWHL Minnesota), Tessa Janecke (Penn State), Hilary Knight (PWHL Boston), Abbey Murphy (Minnesota), Kelly Pannek (PWHL Minnesota), Abby Roque (PWHL New York), Hayley Scamurra (PWHL Ottawa) and Grace Zumwinkle (PWHL Minnesota)