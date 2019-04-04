BALTIMORE — Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left calf strain, the 11th player sidelined just a week into the season.

A five-time All-Star, Tulowitzki left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against Detroit. The five-time All-Star popped up in his only at-bat in the second inning.

"I felt it on the swing coming out of the box," he said. "I went out there tried to play defence and I knew I was in a little bit of trouble, so when I came in I thought it was best to get myself out of there."

"I know I'll be down for a couple of days to see if the soreness goes away," he said, hoping that his time on the IL would be "not too long."

Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to be a back-up infielder for a team already without starters Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar.

Signed as a free agent at the major league minimum of $555,000 to fill in for the injured Gregorius, the 34-year-old Tulowitzki returned after missing all of 2018 following surgery on both heels and is hitting .182 in five games.

"The good thing is it doesn't seem to be related to the injuries he's dealt with the last couple years," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "And it is a low-grade calf strain. But calf strains, hamstrings, those kind of things can be a little dicey. It's one of those that you've got to make sure it's 100 per cent, otherwise you start setting yourself back."

New York's 11 players on the IL are the most in the majors.

