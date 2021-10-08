What can we expect from the NHL's return to the Olympics?

The Russian Olympic Committee named Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, and Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy to their 2022 Olympic team on Friday.

Ovechkin will be looking for his first medal as he competes in his fourth Olympic games in Beijing, while Kucherov and Vasilevskiy will be making their debuts on the stage.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Ovechkin scored 24 goals and added 18 assists in 45 games last season with Washington Capitals. He combined for 148 goals in 231 games in the three seasons before 2020-21, leading the league in goals each year.

The 35-year-old is NHL's active leader in goals, Ovechkin is just one marker short of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time list. He currently sits at 730 for his career, 164 behind Wayne Gretzky at 894.

Kucherov, 28, missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing hip surgery, but returned for the playoffs to post eight goals and 32 points in 23 games en route to winning a second straight Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

He won Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2019.

Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy this past season after posting a 16-7 record with a .937 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average during the Lightning's playoff run. He had a 31-10-1 record during the regular season with a .925 save percentage and a 2.21 GAA.

The 27-year-old won the Vezina Trophy in 2019.