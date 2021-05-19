TORONTO (May 19, 2021) – TSN is Canada’s home for exclusive live coverage of all 64 games of the 2021 IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, as the puck drops from May 21 – June 6 in Riga, Latvia. Team Canada kicks off their campaign against host country Latvia, airing Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN. The network’s complete broadcast schedule for the tournament is available here.



Broadcasting in accordance with local government COVID-19 protocols, play-by-play commentator Gord Miller and analyst Mike Johnson deliver the call live from Riga for all games in Group B, including Team Canada and medal round games. TSN’s Dennis Beyak and analyst Dave Tomlinson bring viewers the call for all games in Group A. Reporters Lindsay

Hamilton and Claire Hanna are on-site serving as host reporters, providing updates and player interviews throughout the tournament.

From the TSN studio, Rod Black shares hosting duties with Laura Diakun, alongside analysts Dave Reid and making his TSN debut, former Ottawa Senators defenceman Marc Methot. Ray Ferraro joins remotely for select games, including all Canada and USA games.

