TORONTO (February 6, 2023)– Canada’s Sports Leader goes full throttle into 2023 as the country’s destination for the biggest events in auto racing, featuring complete live coverage of every race from the newly-acquired NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as Formula 1® and NASCAR.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

As announced last month, TSN and TSN+ are Canada’s new home for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, with eight races available on TSN’s national television feeds, including the iconic INDY 500 and HONDA INDY TORONTO, and complete live coverage of every race on TSN+. The season opens with the FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG on Sunday, March 5 at 12 noon ET on TSN and TSN+. TSN’s complete NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast schedule is available here.

Formula 1

TSN delivers all practice, qualifying, and race-day coverage throughout the 2023 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPTM season, beginning with the BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX on Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The network’s F1 coverage is highlighted by the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, live from the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal on Sunday, June 18. TSN’s complete Formula 1 broadcast schedule is available here. Complete French-language coverage of F1 is available on RDS.

Exclusive live companion feeds for each F1 race, including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds are available on TSN+. Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll’s onboard camera feed is available for every race, along with three additional rotating camera feeds.

TSN+ also features complete qualifying and race-day coverage throughout the FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIPTM and FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIPTM seasons. Fans can visit the TSN+ schedule for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule details.

NASCAR

TSN delivers every race on the calendar from both the 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES and 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES, with live coverage of practice and qualifying available exclusively on TSN+. The new season continues with the DUEL AT DAYTONA on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Fans can visit TSN.ca and the TSN app for up-to-the-minute breaking news, analysis, and the network’s NASCAR CUP SERIES and NASCAR XFINITY SERIES broadcast schedules.

Currently available for a limited-time free preview, TSN+ is a new, direct-to-consumer streaming product available exclusively on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. TSN+ lets fans go deeper into the sports they love from Canada’s Sports Leader, featuring live streaming-only coverage from a multitude of marquee sports properties. Additional information about TSN+ is available at TSN.ca/TSN+. Direct-to-consumer pricing and subscription options will be announced in the coming weeks.

Throughout the season, TSN’s auto racing analyst Tim Hauraney delivers breaking news, analysis, and interviews. Fans can follow auto racing news and updates throughout the season across TSN platforms, including TSN.ca, the TSN app, SPORTSCENTRE, DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, and TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.