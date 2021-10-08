What can we expect from the NHL's return to the Olympics?

Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alexander True of the Seattle Kraken have been named to Team Denmark for the 2022 Olympics.

The three were named to Denmark's first-ever Olympic hockey team on Friday.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, ROC, and the United States have also named their three players to date.

Ehlers, 25, topped the 20-goal mark for the fifth straight time last season, posting 21 goals and 46 points in 47 games with the Jets. He added two goals and one assist in six playoff games.

Selected ninth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has 136 goals and 303 points in 416 career games with the Jets.

Bjorkstrand scored 18 goals and posted 44 points in 56 games with Columbus last season. A third-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old has 83 goals and 177 points in 302 career games with the Blue Jackets.

True, 24, had one assist in seven games with the San Jose Sharks last season and nine goals and 20 points in 27 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda.