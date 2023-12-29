PWHL Lives Here: TSN home to comprehensive coverage of the PWHL

The hockey world is gearing up for the historic inaugural season of the PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL), and today the PWHL, TSN, and RDS announced an agreement that ensures Bell Media’s leading sports networks deliver comprehensive live coverage of the league.

The networks are also home to the PWHL Playoffs and the inaugural 2024 PWHL Championship, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on TSN. TSN provides PWHL games live across the network’s national television feeds and TSN+, with French-language coverage available on RDS.

As the puck drops for the first time in league history, TSN’s coverage begins on opening day, Monday, Jan. 1, beginning at 12 noon ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with New York facing Toronto, live from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The network’s complete PWHL broadcast schedule is available here.

“The launch of the PWHL is a historic moment for the game of hockey and we are incredibly proud to partner with the league, working together to showcase these elite athletes for a national audience, and inspiring the next generation of players,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “With the addition of live games and extensive coverage across all TSN and RDS platforms, we can’t wait to bring passionate Canadian fans a front-row seat to the PWHL and the future of women’s hockey – expanding our robust schedule of marquee events that also includes international tournaments and the Canada-USA Rivalry Series.”

Throughout the season, SPORTSCENTRE covers all angles of the PWHL with breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis. TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have PWHL fans covered, including the following highlights: