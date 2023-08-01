The 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) fifth season is coming to a head as this year’s single elimination playoff format takes flight Friday, August 4 in a Play-In round doubleheader at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT.

The Eastern Conference Play-In game is a rematch of the 2022 CEBL Final as the defending champion Brampton Honey Badgers travel to Scarborough to take on the Shooting Stars at 7 p.m. at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Immediately following that game, the Western Conference Play-In game will tip off at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CDT) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg when the Sea Bears host the two-time CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers.

The Ottawa BlackJacks and Calgary Surge will host their respective Conference Semifinal games on Sunday, August 6 against the winners of the Play-In games. Winners of that round will then advance to Championship Weekend 2023 where the Niagara River Lions and Vancouver Bandits (host team) await their opponents for the Conference Finals.

The four-team Championship Weekend hosted this year at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, British Columbia, will see a Conference Finals doubleheader on Friday, August 11 before culminating in the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 13. Tickets to this event and other CW23 events are available via this link.

For full details on the CEBL’s playoff format, please visit: https://www.cebl.ca/playoffs

The CEBL’s full 2023 playoff schedule is as follows:

CEBL Playoff Schedule Round Date Road Home Time Venue Eastern Conference Play-In Friday, August 4 Brampton Honey Badgers Scarborough Shooting Stars 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Pan Am Sports Centre Western Conference Play-In Friday, August 4 Edmonton Stingers Winnipeg Sea Bears 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Canada Life Centre Eastern Conference Semifinal Sunday, August 6 TBD Ottawa BlackJacks 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT TD Place Arena Western Conference Semifinal Sunday, August 6 TBD Calgary Surge 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT WinSport Event Centre Eastern Conference Final Friday, August 11 TBD Niagara River Lions 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Langley Events Centre Western Conference Final Friday, August 11 *Vancouver Bandits TBD 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Langley Events Centre CEBL Championship Final Sunday, August 13 TBD TBD 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Langley Events Centre

*Vancouver will be the lower seed due to finishing beneath Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in the 2023 CEBL Standings