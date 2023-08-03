The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that Joel Anthony and Charles Dubé-Brais have been appointed honorary general managers for the CEBL Clash, a showcase game featuring 20 players from around the league scheduled for August 26 at 2 p.m. at Videotron Centre in Québec City.

Anthony, who currently serves as general manager of the CEBL’s Montréal Alliance, will oversee the eastern conference squad for the Clash. The 10-year NBA veteran and two-time NBA champion (2011-12, 2012-13) from Montréal suited up in 490 regular season NBA games and 66 playoff games with the Miami Heat (2007-13), Boston Celtics (2013-14), Detroit Pistons (2014-16) and San Antonio Spurs (2016-17). He played alongside NBA greats like LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Dwayne Wade, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol throughout his career. Anthony also competed on the international stage as a member of the Canadian Senior Men’s National team from 2006-2019.

Dubé-Brais, a current assistant general manager and assistant head coach with the Alliance, will manage the western conference team for the event. The Québec native served as an assistant coach for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League from 2018-2020. He was also a guest coach at the NBA Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs from 2015-2017 and won the NBA Las Vegas Summer League title in 2015. Additionally, Dubé-Brais was recently head coach of the Ottawa BlackJacks during the 2021 CEBL season and part of the 2022 season and served as an assistant coach with the CEBL’s representative in the 2022 Basketball Champions League Americas, the Edmonton Stingers.

The CEBL Clash features 10 players from Western Conference teams and 10 from Eastern Conference teams bringing Canada’s national pro basketball league to Quebec City for the first time. The teams will include some of the best talent the league has to offer, including NBA alumni, members of the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team, NBA G Leaguers, players from top European pro leagues, and CEBL stars.