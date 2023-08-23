The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the Montréal Alliance have been awarded the league’s 2024 Championship Weekend (CW24), which will include a pair of conference final games Friday, August 9 followed by the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 11.

The Alliance, playing out of Verdun Auditorium, have been among the top attendance draws league-wide since joining the CEBL prior to the 2022 season. The club has also engrained itself in the Montréal community since its inception in 2021, participating in over 75 community events in the past year alone.

Championship Weekend features four CEBL teams, including the host team, competing to win the league championship trophy, along with a concert lineup showcasing top musical performers, minor basketball events and an array of activities designed to engage a cross-section of the local community.

“The CEBL’s Championship Weekend has become Canada’s biggest annual basketball celebration and an event that not only crowns our champion but celebrates our culture, music, and our basketball communities across the country,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. “Montréal has embraced its team and our league since day one and has earned the right to have the Alliance host the defining weekend of our season in 2024.”

With limited capacity available at Verdun Auditorium and a high demand for tickets, CEBL fans are encouraged to take immediate action to avoid missing out an opportunity to be a part of the celebration. 2024 Championship Weekend Tournament Packs will be made available to the public exclusively from August 23-30 via this link or by visiting cebl.ca/championshipweekend, providing CEBL fans with access to the best available seats for all three games at CW24. Following this one week on-sale window, the only way fans can access Championship Weekend tickets until early 2024 will be through the purchase of a Montréal Alliance season ticket membership.

“We are honoured to be selected as host of the 2024 CEBL Championship Weekend and to add to Montréal’s storied history of hosting major national sporting events and championship games in our great city,” said Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Alliance. “This annual celebration of the CEBL and Canadian basketball has grown in prominence every year of its existence and has become greatly beneficial for the host communities. Our entire organization and partners look forward to welcoming passionate basketball fans from Montréal and across the country to this marquee event.”

More details on tickets and general event information can be found at cebl.ca/championshipweekend or by following the CEBL’s Championship Weekend social media account @CEBLCW on Instagram and Twitter. Previous host cities of Championship Weekend include Saskatoon (2019), Edmonton (2021), Ottawa (2022) and Vancouver (2023). The 2023 CEBL Championship Weekend crowned the Scarborough Shooting Stars as the new league champions, with all three weekend contests played in front of sellout crowds of 5,000 fans at Langley Events Centre.

The 2023 CEBL calendar concludes Saturday, August 26 with the CEBL Clash, featuring 20 players from around the league in a showcase game at Videotron Centre in Quebec City and televised to a national audience on TSN. Tickets for the Clash are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca. The game will also be available to stream on TSN+ and RDS.ca, and free on CEBL+ Powered by BetVictor.