Ottawa BlackJacks look for revenge against undefeated Montréal Alliance

The Ottawa BlackJacks (-148) will be out for revenge as they take on the undefeated Montréal Alliance (+108) at TD Place Arena at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday night. The game will be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.

Tonight’s contest will be the second time these two teams are facing off in the last five days. In their first meeting, on May 28, the Alliance handily won 97-76.

Montréal got contributions all over the box score in that matchup. Notably, they had three players score more than 20 points, and all of their starters put up a positive plus minus. Guards Blake Francis and Ahmed Hill led the way with 24 and 22 points respectively, while Nathan Cayo also tallied 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

The Alliance are currently putting up an average of 90.5 points per game, making them one of the most productive offenses in the league this season.

Ottawa lost that first game despite being better inside the arch, winning the rebound battle, getting more bench points, and leading in the transition game. The main reason for the loss had to do with Ottawa’s inability to sink three pointers and jump shots, as they shot a lowly six of 24 from three (25 percent) and made just 12 of their 21 free-throws.

However, they expelled some of those demons in their latest game against the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Ottawa racked up 18 total threes, tripling their total from their first matchup against Montréal, and shot 4-4 from the free throw line in a 93-82 victory over the Shooting Stars on Tuesday night.

Michael Flowers, specifically, shot 6-9 from deep for the BlackJacks on the night, while forward Maxime Boursiquot added four threes of his own.

Although Scarborough’s Cat Barber and Kameron Chatman exploded for 30 and 26 points, the BlackJacks defense held the rest of the Shooting Stars in the lineup—minus Jalen Harris, who was absent to attend a tryout with the Utah Jazz—to just 26 points.

But turnovers plagued Ottawa at the end of their last game.

After giving up just 23 turnovers in their first two games combined, the BlackJacks turned the ball over 26 times against Scarborough—including eight in the third quarter alone—that allowed the Shooting Stars to climb back into the game.

This will be the second of three matchups this year between Ottawa and Montréal.

After tonight’s game, the Alliance will return home for a date with the Brampton Honey Badgers on Sunday. The BlackJacks, meanwhile, will have one week off before they travel to Calgary on June 9.

Full broadcast schedule of CEBL Games of the Week on TSN can be found here. All games will also be streamed live internationally on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

