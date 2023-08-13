LANGLEY, B.C. — The Scarborough Shooting Stars beat the Calgary Surge 82-70 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship on Sunday night at the Langley Events Centre.

Scarborough went 29-for-68 from the field in the win. Final MVP Isiaha Mike scored 22 points and nine rebounds for the winners, while Cat Barber chipped in with 23.

Jordy Tshimanga led the Surge with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Despite not leading in the first quarter, the Shooting Stars turned that around starting in the second taking a lead two minutes in and never gave it up for the remainder of the game.

The Shooting Stars, who finished the regular season with an 11-9 record and third in the East, had advanced to Sunday's showdown with a 74-71 win on Friday over the league's top-ranked Niagara River Lions in the Eastern Conference final.

The Surge topped the West with a 12-8 regular-season record, but went 27 for-71 from the field in the final, with their top scorer Jordy Tshimanga bagging 10 points in the first quarter but then only adding five throughout the rest of the game.

The game ended on the "Elam Ending" rule where the game clock is stopped with four minutes or less in the fourth quarter. Timed play ends and a target score is set, equal to the leading team’s score plus nine. The target score for the championship game was set at 81.

The rule is named after American academic Nick Elam.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.