Shooting Stars top Honey Badgers in finals rematch

The all-star backcourt of Cat Barber and Jalen Harris helped the Scarborough Shooting Stars (1-0) spoil the Brampton Honey Badgers (0-2) home opener and 2022 CEBL championship banner ceremony with an 80-78 victory on Friday night.

The Shooting Stars were efficient from behind the three point line all evening, ending the game with 11 total three pointers—six of which came from the duo of Harris and Barber.

Harris, a reigning All-CEBL First Team star, and Barber, an NC State alum, combined to score 41 points to lead the Shooting Stars on offense. Barber added six assists and three rebounds on the night, with zero turnovers.

Harris said Barber’s free agency addition in the offseason was massive for Scarborough, and believes he’ll be an impactful player for not only tonight, but the remainder of the season.

“It was big. The leadership he brings to the table, he’s a very talkative, high-energy guy,” Harris said. “He goes out there and plays hard.”

Meanwhile, on the opposing side, reigning CEBL finals MVP Christian Vital followed up his 24-point performance on Wednesday night with 36 points tonight—one point shy of Brampton’s all-time franchise record. The Honey Badgers’ team record for points is held by Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who dropped 37 in a July 2019 game.

Although he didn’t secure the points mark, Vital did amass 13 defensive rebounds, which ties a franchise record.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, coach [Antoine] Broxsie has given me a lot of faith, a lot freedom, and belief in my abilities,” Vital said after the game. “I just try to play within the offense. Make plays and help us win, whether that’s screening, getting an assist, rebounding, making free throws, whatever it is, I wanna compete and I wanna win.”

The difference in three-point shooting seemed to set the difference early on.

While the Shooting Stars made their first four three pointers on the night, ending the first half with a total of nine, Brampton shot just 4-14 from long range over the first two quarters. Scarborough led 45-34 at half-time.

However, powered by a strong second half performance by Vital and the bench—Cody John and Jahbril Price-Noel chipped in with 14 and 7 points respectively—the Honey Badgers narrowed into the lead and made it a 59-53 game after three.

Heading into Target Score Time, with Scarborough leading 71-64, Vital quickly scored two of his seven three-pointers on the night to bring Brampton within three points. But, as they did any time Brampton started to make a run, Harris and Barber responded. The duo both got to the free throw line and added three quick points to keep the Shooting Stars ahead.

Tied at 78 following a Koby McEwen jumper, Scarborough called a timeout and used a Kalif Young tip-in to secure the victory.

The 2022 CEBL champion Honey Badgers will look to get their first win of the season at home on Thursday June 1 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Scarborough is set to travel to Ottawa to face the BlackJacks (1-0) in the CEBL’s Game of the Week on Tuesday May 30. The matchup will tip-off at 7:30pm ET and be broadcasted live on TSN and CEBL+ Powered By BetVictor.

All games are also available on TSN+.