The Edmonton Stingers (5-5) (-188) will look to avenge a loss earlier this month to the Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-5) (+135), fresh off defeating the Calgary Surge last night, at the Expo Centre at 7:30 pm local/9:30 pm ET.

The game will also be available for streaming on TSN+, CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, and on the CEBL Mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.

Scarborough squeaked out an 88-83 win over Edmonton just one week ago. Cat Barber recorded a game-high 34 points and 5 rebounds in the win.

Since that matchup, Scarborough has split a pair of games on the road and have gone cold from beyond the arch.

The Shooting Stars have shot a combined 5-45 from deep in their last two games. But they have been able to compensate for the poor shooting by dominating inside the paint.

After dropping the opener of their road trip in Saskatchewan on Sunday, Scarborough scored 56 points inside the paint last night in a 14-point win over the Calgary Surge. They also had three big men record eight rebounds or more.

Barber, once again, led all scorers with 27 points and set up Thomas Kennedy for the game-winning basket in target score time. Kennedy finished with an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double off the bench.

With the win, Scarborough moved into a tie with Ottawa for first place in the eastern conference.

On the flip side, despite dropping their last game to Montréal on June 25, Edmonton comes into tonight as winners of four of their past six games—a hot streak that has vaulted them into third place in the western conference and only two games out of first.

Although Edmonton has relied on balanced scoring from their starters and the bench all season—with seven players averaging 8 points or more per game—Nick Hornsby has done a little bit of everything for the Stingers.

The Irvine, California native, who is second on the team in points per game (13.3), ranks in the top 10 in five separate stat categories including assists (4.9) and defensive rebounds (6) per game.

Forward Brody Clarke is nearly hovering around a double-double through 10 games this season, as the Toronto product has racked up 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game through the first half of the season. Aher Uguak has also racked up a team-high 1.7 steals through seven games on the campaign.

Although Scarborough has shot poor for three recently, tonight’s game will see two teams that are eager to get jump shots up early and often.

Edmonton and Scarborough both like to shoot more than any other two teams in the CEBL.

The Stingers are averaging 78 field goal attempts per game, which ranks them first in the league, while Scarborough sits in second place with 77.5 shot per contest.

Edmonton is converting 33 of those field goal attempts, and hold nearly a three-point edge in points per game.

After tonight’s game, the Shooting Stars aren’t scheduled to play again until July 9, when they take on the Niagara River Lions at the Meridian Centre. The Stingers will get right back on the court for a Canada Day showdown in Vancouver against the Bandits on Saturday night.